Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,079 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS) by 27.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,079 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Littelfuse in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFUS opened at $259.11 on Tuesday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.00 and a 12-month high of $287.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 68.19, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $266.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $256.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $463.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.76 million. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.76% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.15%.

In other Littelfuse news, CEO David W. Heinzmann sold 4,296 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $1,202,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,234,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathan Zommer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.62, for a total value of $674,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 267,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,099,084.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 22,614 shares of company stock worth $6,086,757. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LFUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Littelfuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Littelfuse from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $264.25.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors, silicon carbide diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

