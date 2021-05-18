Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 9,120 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 72.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIRT. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. 58.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $29.02 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of -0.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.81.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.85 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.49% and a return on equity of 52.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on VIRT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Virtu Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.69.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total transaction of $3,606,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, financial services company, provides execution services and data, analytics, and connectivity products to clients worldwide. Its product suite includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. The company's solutions enable clients to trade on various venues across countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income, and other commodities.

