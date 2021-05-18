Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 1,615 Shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:SSSS) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,615 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SuRo Capital were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SSSS. Needham Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SuRo Capital during the 4th quarter worth $5,122,000. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 124.7% in the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 194,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,548,000 after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $1,066,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SuRo Capital in the 4th quarter worth about $565,000. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its holdings in shares of SuRo Capital by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 84,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

SSSS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of SuRo Capital from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of SuRo Capital from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of SuRo Capital in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Klein bought 3,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $56,895.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Robert S. Birch sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $154,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,884,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,411,788.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 539,633 shares of company stock worth $7,729,873. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SSSS opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.29. SuRo Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $6.07 and a twelve month high of $16.25. The stock has a market cap of $331.12 million, a PE ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $2.28. The company had revenue of $0.92 million for the quarter. SuRo Capital had a net margin of 1,249.39% and a negative return on equity of 6.27%.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be given a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $30.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 219.30%. This is a boost from SuRo Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 17th.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company.

