Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 659.73% and a negative net margin of 372.81%.

Shares of JAGX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 120,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,130,375. The stock has a market cap of $162.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.60. Jaguar Health has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

Get Jaguar Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jaguar Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Jaguar Health, Inc, a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, focuses on developing prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea. It operates through two reportable segments, Human Health and Animal Health. The company, through its subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Jaguar Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jaguar Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.