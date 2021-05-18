Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Jack in the Box currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.19.

Shares of Jack in the Box stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.21. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $61.00 and a 52-week high of $124.53.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.04 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.41%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,806,744 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $308,124,000 after purchasing an additional 42,366 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,116,978 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,654,000 after buying an additional 128,358 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 999,748 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $109,753,000 after buying an additional 49,072 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 745,582 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $69,190,000 after buying an additional 41,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 597,994 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,648,000 after acquiring an additional 382,408 shares during the period.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

