Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $120.19.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JACK shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Monday, April 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Jack in the Box from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Jack in the Box by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,544,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 380,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,170 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,933 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Jack in the Box by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,700 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $116.12 on Tuesday. Jack in the Box has a twelve month low of $61.00 and a twelve month high of $124.53. The company has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $116.82 and its 200 day moving average is $101.21.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $257.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. This is a positive change from Jack in the Box’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 34.41%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

