ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 134,089 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 417 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in ITT were worth $12,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 395,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in ITT by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in ITT by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 9,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in ITT by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 32,081 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,916,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in ITT by 607.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 71,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,456,000 after buying an additional 60,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $265,209.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,245 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,480.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of ITT from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.63.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.39 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.03. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 55.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.54.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.19. ITT had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $698.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $660.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ITT Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.10%.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

