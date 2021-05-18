iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) fell 3.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.81 and last traded at $23.98. 2,545 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 259,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.94.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ITOS shares. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.15.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $381,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 12,823 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 532.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 128.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 125,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,299,000 after purchasing an additional 70,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $385,000. Institutional investors own 71.07% of the company’s stock.

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

