iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 5.2% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $8,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NWK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 239.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.25 on Tuesday, reaching $111.76. 76,543 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,614. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $110.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.79. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $115.20.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

