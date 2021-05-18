iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Position Increased by Avion Wealth

Avion Wealth raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 193.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Avion Wealth’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IVE. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $149.67 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.62. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.29 and a fifty-two week high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

