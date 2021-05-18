iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,844,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565,633 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 1.6% of M&T Bank Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 1.23% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $380,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Armor Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.9% in the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IVW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.59. The stock had a trading volume of 43,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,366,574. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.50. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $70.52.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.