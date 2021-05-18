iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $6,644,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $417.20. 174,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,529,386. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $292.92 and a 52-week high of $424.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $413.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $385.39.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

