iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Trimmed by Family Firm Inc.

Family Firm Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.4% of Family Firm Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Family Firm Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,316,196,000 after purchasing an additional 126,967 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,395 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,577,834,000 after purchasing an additional 326,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $417.06. 154,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,529,386. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $413.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $385.39. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $292.92 and a 52-week high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

