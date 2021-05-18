iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,469 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SLV. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000.

NYSEARCA SLV opened at $26.19 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $15.71 and a 52-week high of $27.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.82.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

