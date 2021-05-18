iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Purchased by Investment Partners LTD.

Investment Partners LTD. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,073 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Investment Partners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 77,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,431,000 after purchasing an additional 7,711 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 81,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $239,000.

IWS stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,685. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.61. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $70.53 and a 52-week high of $118.33.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

