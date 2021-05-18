iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Sold by Running Point Capital Advisors LLC

Running Point Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up 3.3% of Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWV opened at $247.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.87. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $169.04 and a twelve month high of $252.07.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

