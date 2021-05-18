iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,284 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $153,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $290.06. 2,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 635,031. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.86. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $187.81 and a 12-month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

