iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 31.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,426 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $5,455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,389 shares during the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,874,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $8,739,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $6,792,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 87,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,060,000 after purchasing an additional 16,744 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IGV traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $340.21. 1,277,548 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.43. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.69 and a fifty-two week high of $183.23.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

