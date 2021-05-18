iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Shares Sold by Goelzer Investment Management Inc.

Goelzer Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,447 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Goelzer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.78% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $31,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 456,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,192,000 after acquiring an additional 30,547 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $6,987,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,759,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWX traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.53. 21,892 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,460,310. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.70. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.94 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03.

