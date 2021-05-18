iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Stock Holdings Boosted by Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich

Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,270 shares during the quarter. iShares Global REIT ETF makes up 3.7% of Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich owned about 0.33% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $9,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 14,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA REET opened at $26.93 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.60.

