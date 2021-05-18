iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Shares Purchased by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,952,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,645 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned about 3.49% of iShares Global REIT ETF worth $100,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of REET. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 6,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth $61,000.

Get iShares Global REIT ETF alerts:

REET traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $26.95. 2,902 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,302. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $19.01 and a twelve month high of $27.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.60.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.