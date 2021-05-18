iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 244.0% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000.

Shares of VLUE stock opened at $106.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.19. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

