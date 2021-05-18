iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) Insider Purchases £19,950 in Stock

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) insider Reece Donovan bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £19,950 ($26,064.80).

IOM stock opened at GBX 271 ($3.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £296.83 million and a P/E ratio of 26.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 289.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 312.96. iomart Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Get iomart Group alerts:

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Friday, May 7th.

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

Read More: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for iomart Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iomart Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.