iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) Insider Purchases £19,950 in Stock

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) insider Reece Donovan bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 266 ($3.48) per share, with a total value of £19,950 ($26,064.80).

IOM stock opened at GBX 271 ($3.54) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.93, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of £296.83 million and a P/E ratio of 26.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 289.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 312.96. iomart Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 52 week high of GBX 380 ($4.96).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of iomart Group in a report on Friday, May 7th.

About iomart Group

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

