INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.08), Yahoo Finance reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:INVO traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.05. 1 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,361,395. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 million, a P/E ratio of -4.29 and a beta of -1.14. INVO Bioscience has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $12.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.61.

In related news, major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. acquired 9,001 shares of INVO Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.83 per share, for a total transaction of $34,473.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought a total of 68,822 shares of company stock valued at $272,856 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of INVO Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd.

INVO Bioscience, Inc, a medical device company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a patented intravaginal culture system used for the natural in vivo incubation of eggs and sperm during fertilization and early embryo development. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Massachusetts.

