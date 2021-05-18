Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.58

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.58 and last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 22822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.
INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 54.40%.
In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $86,000.
Invitation Homes Company Profile (NYSE:INVH)
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Featured Article: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.