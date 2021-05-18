Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) Sets New 1-Year High at $35.58

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $35.58 and last traded at $35.22, with a volume of 22822 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $35.17.

INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Invitation Homes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.70 and its 200-day moving average is $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.58, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.15% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 54.40%.

In other news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 99.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 44.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the first quarter valued at about $86,000.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

