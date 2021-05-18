Investors Purchase High Volume of Carvana Call Options (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 27,718 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,375% compared to the average daily volume of 1,879 call options.

CVNA opened at $226.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $267.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $261.90. Carvana has a twelve month low of $86.53 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.99 and a beta of 2.52.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a negative return on equity of 43.19%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carvana will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carvana news, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 10,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.58, for a total value of $2,195,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,046,476.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 16,487 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.43, for a total transaction of $4,573,988.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 990,032 shares of company stock valued at $271,968,243 in the last three months. 12.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Carvana by 254.9% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,442,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Carvana by 239.6% during the 4th quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. now owns 577,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,278,000 after acquiring an additional 407,264 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Carvana by 16,567.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the period. 48.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CVNA shares. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Carvana from $290.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carvana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $292.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Sunday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.00.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

