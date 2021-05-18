Investment Partners LTD. Takes $230,000 Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Investment Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA increased its position in shares of ASML by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in ASML by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 1,220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML traded up $6.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $641.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $269.33 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $297.66 and a 12-month high of $675.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $641.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $538.02.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $524.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of ASML from $540.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.80.

About ASML

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.