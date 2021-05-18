Investment Partners LTD. Sells 166 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,318 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 128.3% in the first quarter. CNB Bank now owns 121 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of The Boeing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $230.85. The stock had a trading volume of 250,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,317,435. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $125.80 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $135.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $241.79 and its 200 day moving average is $220.66.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.70) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $196.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Nord/LB downgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.04.

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

