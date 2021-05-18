Investment Partners LTD. Sells 140 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE)

Investment Partners LTD. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONE. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $11,232,000. Northstar Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $18,924,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,363.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the period.

VONE stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,092. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.79 and a twelve month high of $197.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $192.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.536 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

