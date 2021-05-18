Investment Partners LTD. Acquires 1,550 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Investment Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 129.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $246.28. 106,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,891,408. The firm has a market cap of $289.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,235.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total value of $1,602,346.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at $32,137,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 241,708 shares of company stock valued at $63,479,421. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. Oddo Bhf started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.