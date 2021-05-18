Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Monster Beverage (MNST)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) in the last few weeks:

5/9/2021 – Monster Beverage had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

5/7/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $105.00 to $115.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $109.00 to $105.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $105.00 to $115.00.

4/29/2021 – Monster Beverage had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI.

4/29/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $105.00 to $109.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $115.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Monster Beverage had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $115.00 to $118.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of MNST opened at $91.35 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.71. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52 week low of $66.22 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Get Monster Beverage Co alerts:

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 299.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 304,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,172,000 after buying an additional 228,420 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 138,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 286,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,473,000 after buying an additional 52,086 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 250,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,863,000 after purchasing an additional 87,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 155,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.