Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Holdings Lessened by Interchange Capital Partners LLC

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 34.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,226 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 642 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in Intuit by 1,600.0% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $419.42 on Tuesday. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $271.54 and a 1-year high of $423.74. The company has a market capitalization of $114.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $405.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $381.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.55. Intuit had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.38, for a total value of $148,286.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,030.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 2,253 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.51, for a total value of $909,108.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,732,268.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Intuit from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Intuit from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $475.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.91.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

