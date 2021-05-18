inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Upgraded at TheStreet

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on INTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of inTEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSEAMERICAN:INTT opened at $12.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10. inTEST has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm has a market cap of $134.95 million, a P/E ratio of 630.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.01.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. inTEST had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 3.22%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new stake in inTEST in the first quarter worth $124,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in inTEST in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in inTEST in the first quarter worth $156,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in inTEST by 66,459.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in inTEST in the first quarter worth $271,000. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corporation supplies test and process solutions for use in manufacturing and testing in automotive, defense/aerospace, energy, industrial, medical, semiconductor, and telecommunications markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Thermal Products (Thermal) and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS).

