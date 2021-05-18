International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON:IAG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $173.43

International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (LON:IAG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 173.43 ($2.27) and traded as high as GBX 199.50 ($2.61). International Consolidated Airlines Group shares last traded at GBX 189.68 ($2.48), with a volume of 25,376,160 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 190 ($2.48) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 250 ($3.27) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 228 ($2.98) price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Consolidated Airlines Group from GBX 220 ($2.87) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 209.20 ($2.73).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,191.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 204.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 173.43. The company has a market capitalization of £9.43 billion and a PE ratio of -1.12.

In other International Consolidated Airlines Group news, insider Heather Ann McSharry acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £104,500 ($136,529.92).

About International Consolidated Airlines Group

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

