Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Plans $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the textile maker on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%.

Interface has decreased its dividend by 62.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Interface alerts:

TILE remained flat at $$15.03 during trading hours on Tuesday. 399,348 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,629. Interface has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The firm has a market cap of $881.39 million, a P/E ratio of -11.64 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.08.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The textile maker reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.13. Interface had a negative net margin of 6.44% and a positive return on equity of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $253.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Interface will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Interface from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

About Interface

Interface, Inc, a modular flooring company, designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR band names; carpet tiles under the GlasBacRE name for use in commercial interiors, including offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; modular resilient flooring products; rubber flooring under the norament and noraplan brand names; and luxury vinyl tile products.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.