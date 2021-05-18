Interchange Capital Partners LLC Trims Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 21.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LMT. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.80.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $391.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $382.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $358.54. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $417.62. The company has a market cap of $108.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 173.43% and a net margin of 10.18%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 47.38%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

