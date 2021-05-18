Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 3,185 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 20.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $165,577,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 22.9% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,267,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,508,000 after buying an additional 3,776,019 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 405.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,675,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668,995 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,900,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,179 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 383.2% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,938,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,107 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HST shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.66.

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.38 on Tuesday. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $18.52. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of -20.94 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.16. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 8.55% and a negative net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $399.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

