Interchange Capital Partners LLC Sells 164 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $15,951,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2,323.5% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

In other news, Director Mark J. Kington acquired 2,000 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $69.29 per share, with a total value of $138,580.00. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.79.

Shares of NYSE:D opened at $77.67 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.85 and a 1 year high of $87.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,883.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.79.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 0.10%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.43%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.