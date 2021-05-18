Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $593,000 Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Waters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waters alerts:

In related news, Director Linda Baddour sold 1,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.99, for a total value of $393,422.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,046 shares in the company, valued at $959,459.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WAT stock opened at $308.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $301.70 and a 200 day moving average of $267.45. Waters Co. has a twelve month low of $171.38 and a twelve month high of $320.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $608.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $522.81 million. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Waters from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $249.56.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Fiduciary

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.