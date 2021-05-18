Interchange Capital Partners LLC Has $299,000 Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 27,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 3,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,458 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $111.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.67. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $116.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.348 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

