Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 931 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 15.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 20,657,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,530,000 after buying an additional 325,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,684,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,970 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,484,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,483,000 after buying an additional 240,823 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $217,028,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $42.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 104,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $4,247,076.08. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 267,615 shares of company stock worth $10,554,189. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

