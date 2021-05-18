Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 1,188 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Royal Harbor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 39,904 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,126 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 65,695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 8,498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 623,529 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,673,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMCSA. Truist lifted their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $39,173,949.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA opened at $55.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.44 and a 200 day moving average of $52.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.