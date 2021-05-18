Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.43.

Several brokerages recently commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

IBKR opened at $68.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.44.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 17.62%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 66,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $4,926,619.20. Also, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total transaction of $72,509.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 993,091 shares of company stock worth $74,426,796 over the last 90 days. 3.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,011.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 25,459 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,763,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $999,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 48,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,515,000. 16.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

