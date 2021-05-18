Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Unigestion Holding SA

Unigestion Holding SA lifted its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Unigestion Holding SA’s holdings in Insulet were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 5,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Insulet by 78.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth $42,000.

In other news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total value of $3,992,550.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Insulet from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised Insulet from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.93.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $228.43 on Tuesday. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $164.40 and a fifty-two week high of $306.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $272.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 6.62 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 519.17 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.89 million. Insulet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

About Insulet

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

