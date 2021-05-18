Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Installed Building Products, Inc. operates as a residential insulation installer in the United States. The Company also installs complementary building products, including garage doors, rain gutters, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors. It serves homebuilders, multi-family and commercial builders, individual homeowners, and repair and remodeling contractors. Installed Building Products, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Monday. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Installed Building Products currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.60.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $120.90 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.01. Installed Building Products has a one year low of $53.63 and a one year high of $140.51.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.45 million. Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 142.4% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,529 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,374,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $296,000. Pier Capital LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 83,670 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after acquiring an additional 14,945 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,722,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Installed Building Products

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

