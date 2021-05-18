Installed Building Products’ (IBP) “In-Line” Rating Reaffirmed at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reaffirmed their in-line rating on shares of Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on IBP. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Installed Building Products in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $146.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $130.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $116.60.

Shares of NYSE:IBP opened at $120.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.01. Installed Building Products has a fifty-two week low of $53.63 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.57 and a beta of 1.86.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.14). Installed Building Products had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $437.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $446.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Installed Building Products’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Installed Building Products will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IBP. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. FIL Ltd increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 431 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,224.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 596 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Installed Building Products in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. 70.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. It offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

