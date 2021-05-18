Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 24.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Insperity were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Insperity by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,296,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,848,000 after purchasing an additional 96,801 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,155,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $175,538,000 after buying an additional 775,657 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC lifted its holdings in Insperity by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,017,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,206,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in Insperity during the 4th quarter worth about $57,658,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Insperity by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 646,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,625,000 after buying an additional 42,153 shares during the last quarter. 84.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity stock opened at $88.88 on Tuesday. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $95.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.86.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. Insperity had a return on equity of 717.51% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

In other Insperity news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.01, for a total transaction of $1,335,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas S. Sharp sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.75, for a total value of $418,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,300,863.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,919 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,635. 6.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NSP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist lifted their price target on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Insperity from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insperity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Insperity from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

