Insights Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $37,253.00 (INSTAR)

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. One Insights Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0267 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Insights Network has a total market cap of $5.25 million and $37,253.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insights Network has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.71 or 0.00090484 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004725 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00022206 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $630.60 or 0.01436861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002280 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.91 or 0.00118275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,857.15 or 0.11067350 BTC.

Insights Network Profile

INSTAR is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 285,200,586 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Insights Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

