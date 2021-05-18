Insider Selling: Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK) General Counsel Erin Ator Thomson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $105,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 91,259 shares in the company, valued at $2,395,548.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Erin Ator Thomson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 5,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00.

On Thursday, April 15th, Erin Ator Thomson sold 7,000 shares of Shattuck Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total transaction of $215,390.00.

NASDAQ STTK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,505. Shattuck Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $60.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.68.

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.11. As a group, research analysts expect that Shattuck Labs, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

STTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Shattuck Labs from $36.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Shattuck Labs in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Shattuck Labs has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.60.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,211,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,203,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Shattuck Labs by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 883,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,845,000 after purchasing an additional 23,725 shares in the last quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,908,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP purchased a new position in Shattuck Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,202,000.

About Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

