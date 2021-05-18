Insider Selling: Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Sells 204 Shares of Stock

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.97, for a total value of $11,417.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:HAE traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.57. 815,730 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 736,135. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.07. Haemonetics Co. has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $142.11.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $225.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.92 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 22.85% and a net margin of 11.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. CJS Securities upgraded Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Haemonetics from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Haemonetics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.29.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 531.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 530 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

